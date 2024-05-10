HISD leaders insist dozens of teacher layoffs are unrelated to $450 million budget gap

Dozens of Houston ISD teachers' jobs are being cut, but district leaders insist the layoffs are unrelated to a $450 million budget gap.

Dozens of Houston ISD teachers' jobs are being cut, but district leaders insist the layoffs are unrelated to a $450 million budget gap.

Dozens of Houston ISD teachers' jobs are being cut, but district leaders insist the layoffs are unrelated to a $450 million budget gap.

Dozens of Houston ISD teachers' jobs are being cut, but district leaders insist the layoffs are unrelated to a $450 million budget gap.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The timing is tough for some Houston ISD educators who learned during Teacher Appreciation Week that they won't be welcome back next school year.

Inside the halls at Herod Elementary, parents say around a dozen teachers are out of a job. Other parents at another campus, Briargrove Elementary School, said about a dozen teachers were also told they're out of a job.

On Thursday, school leaders wouldn't confirm the numbers. However, the news hit hard for Reece Carr, who knows what it feels like.

"I didn't get to say goodbye to any of my students," Carr, who was fired earlier this school year, said.

The former HISD middle school teacher was with the district for four years. She said the emotional feelings returned this week when she saw messages from teachers who lost their jobs.

"I'm imagining those hundreds of teachers who are having that same emotion," Carr said. "That same feeling, and I don't want this for them."

On Thursday, HISD Superintendent Mike Miles held a news conference and was asked about the teachers being told they're out of a job.

"Literally, that is happening as we speak," Miles said. "I don't have any hard numbers today. We'll have firmer numbers in a couple of weeks."

Miles said it's not about money but performance. He said if teachers aren't asked to come back, the positions will be filled.

Still, he explained cuts are coming as the district faces a $450 million deficit.

He says they're eyeing the central office, custodial, and other staff to eliminate. Miles said the teachers aren't one of them.

"They still have their electives," Miles explained. "They still have high-quality instructional materials. That's what we mean by keeping cuts away from the classroom. We're not cutting teachers."

Educators that the Houston Federation of Teachers says are frustrated with Miles. The union surveyed its members and released the results today.

It found that 98% of its members voted they didn't have confidence in the superintendent.

"It's hard to have confidence in a leader who is constantly changing and has no clear direction," Houston Federation of Teachers president Jackie Anderson said. "I'm not surprised at all."

Carr isn't shocked, either. After losing her HISD job months ago, she's landed on her feet. While she's rebounded, she knows it may be harder for other teachers to learn they aren't welcome back.

"It's not just a job," Carr said. "It's homes, our lives, and they're taking it from us."

School leaders said they're racing to replace the teachers who won't be back. They said they're having job fairs and hiring staff.

They feel confident that the positions will be filled next school year.

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, X and Instagram.