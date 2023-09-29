CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Funmilola Afolabi

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE BEATING THE ODDS CATEGORY!

NAME: Funmilola Afolabi

HIGH SCHOOL: Elsik High School

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS:Funmilola is the Vice President of Student Council, the Vice President of the Principal Student Advisory Council, an active member of the National Honor Society and captain of the track and field team. As an immigrant child, Funmilola has always felt a pressure and obligation to make the most out of each opportunity she has, and she has always risen to the challenge. She is a star student, who finds time to volunteer, council peers, and works part time.

GOALS: Funmilola plans to study pediatric nursing. She hopes to become a pediatric nurse practitioner and work at Texas Children's Hospital, ultimately moving into local practice and to give back to my community.