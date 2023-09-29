CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Thao Nhi Tran

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE BEATING THE ODDS CATEGORY!

NAME: Thao Nhi Tran

HIGH SCHOOL: Kerr High School

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS:Thao has a passion for both art and science. She is a president of the National Science Honor Society and an active member of the National Art Honor Society. While working part time, she still manages to log volunteer hours and mentor elementary students. The daughter of a single immigrant parent, Thao has worked hard to succeed in academics and to become a leader in her community, never taking an opportunity to learn and grow for granted.

GOALS: Thao plans to study Biological Sciences and then to attend medical school. Her hope is to become a medical professional, practicing as a pediatrician.