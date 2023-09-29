CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Lane Harper

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE BEATING THE ODDS CATEGORY!

NAME: Lane Harper

HIGH SCHOOL: Eastwood Academy

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS:Lane is the Secretary of the National honor Society, a member of the Art Club and participated in University of Chicago's Summer Immersion Program, focused on the Physics of Stars. She takes part in several extracurricular clubs and activities and finds time to volunteer. Lane is an excellent student and has maintained top academic marks, despite dealing with formidable home struggles in the early years of her high school journey.

GOALS: Lane will pursue a bachelor's degree in astronomy and astrophysics. Her goal is to find a career in astrophysics research, hopefully studying black holes!