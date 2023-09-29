CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Toluwalase Shobogun

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE COMMUNICATION CATEGORY!

NAME: Toluwalase Shobogun

HIGH SCHOOL: Elsik High School

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Toluwalase moved to the U.S. with her father and siblings only a few years ago, but has already become an outstanding scholar and student leader. She is a member of Student Council, Speech and Debate, Mu Alpha Theta, Students for Christ and National honor Society. Toluwalase has a passion for communications and has received several awards for her skills, including being named a quarter-finalist at the Annual Harvard Invitational.

GOALS: Toluwalase's goal is to attend a college where she can pursue a major in biology. Her ultimate aim is to become a medical doctor.