CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Ishan Arora

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE COMMUNICATION CATEGORY!

NAME: Ishan Arora

HIGH SCHOOL: Carnegie Vanguard High School

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Ishan is an academic star and student leader. He is the Vice President of Future Medical Leaders of America as well the President and Founder of his school's PEAC Chapter. Ishan serves on the Junior Council of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and recently won a Smart City Hackathon competition, for his solution to the Houston flooding problem, which he was able to present to the Mayor.

GOALS: Ishan's goal is to be a physician-scientist, pursuing neuroscience and pre-med studies. He hopes to provide affordable care for low-income communities.