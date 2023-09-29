CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Nhung Nuynh

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE COMMUNICATION CATEGORY!

NAME: Nhung Nuynh

HIGH SCHOOL: Elsik High School

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Nhung is an AP Scholar, Chairperson for Health Occupations Students of America and member of the National Honor Society. She participates in Debate, Varsity Golf and several other extracurricular organizations and activities. She has been awarded many accolades for her skills in academics and communications including being named World School Debate CASE City Champion and Lincoln Douglas Debate UIL District Champion. She enjoys volunteering and coaching minority students on the importance of to using their voices.

GOALS: Nhung hopes to attend Columbia University to study economics and International relations, before attending law school. Her dream is to be the first woman to serve as attorney general of Texas.