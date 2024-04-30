13 Alert Traffic: Highway 146 in Kemah shut down due to gas line rupture, police say

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews were still trying to fix a ruptured gas line that forced a major highway to close near Kemah on Tuesday.

In a 7:14 p.m. update, the Kemah Fire Department said it remained on the location of the leak on Highway 146 at Cien Road.

Hours earlier, Kemah Fire first reported about a large-diameter natural gas leak. Kemah police said Highway 146 northbound at Cien Road and Highway 146 southbound to 96 were closed.

Authorities also said crews with CenterPoint Energy were working to contain the leak.

It's unclear what led to the rupture.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

Live traffic map