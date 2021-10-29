Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Camila Moyeda

NAME: Camila Moyeda
HIGH SCHOOL: Eastwood Academy
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Camila is a longstanding member of the educational program Breakthrough Houston and is part of University of Houston Bonner ATP Program, where she works with current UH students for SAT preparation and practice. She is also part of a Harris County swim team and logs hundreds of hours volunteer.

GOALS: Camila will pursue a degree in Management Information Systems. She would like to become fluent in multiple languages and travel internationally for business, eventually managing teams or operating as CEO for a business.

