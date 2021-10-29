Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Feraidon Abdul Rahimzai

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE CAREER & TECHNICAL EDUCATION CATEGORY!







NAME: Feraidon Abdul Rahimzai
HIGH SCHOOL: Wisdom High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Feraidon is an active member of the EMERGE Scholar Program, which empowers and prepares high-performing youth from underserved communities to attend the nation's top colleges and
Universities. He also participates in several scholastic organizations and projects.

GOALS: Feraidon plans on majoring either in computer science or accounting with a masters degree. His hope is to study at Duke University.

Sponsored By

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationdistinguished scholar
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News