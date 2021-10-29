CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Feraidon Abdul Rahimzai

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE CAREER & TECHNICAL EDUCATION CATEGORY!

Feraidon Abdul RahimzaiWisdom High SchoolSeniorFeraidon is an active member of the EMERGE Scholar Program, which empowers and prepares high-performing youth from underserved communities to attend the nation's top colleges andUniversities. He also participates in several scholastic organizations and projects.Feraidon plans on majoring either in computer science or accounting with a masters degree. His hope is to study at Duke University.