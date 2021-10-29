CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Feraidon Abdul Rahimzai

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE CAREER & TECHNICAL EDUCATION CATEGORY!
NAME: Feraidon Abdul Rahimzai
HIGH SCHOOL: Wisdom High School
GRADE: Senior
ACHIEVEMENTS: Feraidon is an active member of the EMERGE Scholar Program, which empowers and prepares high-performing youth from underserved communities to attend the nation's top colleges and
Universities. He also participates in several scholastic organizations and projects.
GOALS: Feraidon plans on majoring either in computer science or accounting with a masters degree. His hope is to study at Duke University.