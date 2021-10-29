Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Caden Wang

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE CAREER & TECHNICAL EDUCATION CATEGORY!







NAME: Caden Wang
HIGH SCHOOL: Stratford High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Caden is an active member of the Business professional of America, the student council, the Key club an several other organizations. He was awarded national qualification in Fundamental Word Processing and Small Business Management. Caden is also plays drums on the worship team at his church and plays basketball for his high school.

GOALS: Caden plans to study either business or applied mathematics, with a specific interest in quantitative analytics regarding economics. His goal is to pursue a career in management.

