CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Rayne Ammar

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE CAREER & TECHNICAL EDUCATION CATEGORY!

Rayne AmmarWestchester Academy for International StudiesSeniorRayne is a member of National Honor Society and the Japanese club. She maintains high marks in her academics and has received awards for her scholastic abilities. She takes extra classes in Japanese in the weekends and has also been part of her school dance team.Rayne plans on studying architecture or dual majoring in Japanese Studies and another subject. She has a passion for language and hopes to have a career that involves communication with others.