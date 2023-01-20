'High-heeled hijacker' described by smell arrested after at least 4 Galleria-area crimes, FBI says

Aside from robbing each business by holding up a demanding note, witnesses told police the woman wore high heels and smelled heavily of body odor.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- FBI Houston announced the arrest of a woman dubbed the "high-heeled hijacker." She's accused of robbing multiple businesses in the Galleria area.

Officials didn't reveal the woman's name but said she was arrested on unrelated charges.

Earlier this month, Houston police said the woman left a bad scent at several different businesses she's accused of robbing along Westheimer.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Woman behind Galleria-area serial robberies described by her bad smell, high heels, HPD says

HPD released video of the suspect robbing a hotel in the 5100 block of Hidalgo on Dec. 19.

The video shows the woman walking up to the counter in the hotel lobby, showing the clerk a note, and then threatening the clerk to give her the money from the register by saying that another suspect armed with a weapon was standing outside. The clerk complied and that's when the suspect took off in an unknown direction.

The next robbery police are accusing her of happened the following night at a Schlotzsky's in the 6100 block of Westheimer. She went about the crime in a similar way, according to police. The suspect allegedly approached the cashier, displayed a threatening note, and demanded money. The employee complied and police said the woman took off running from the restaurant.

Then on Dec. 21, police said she robbed a JW Marriott Hotel in the 5100 block of Westheimer by the Galleria. The same threatening method was used, according to police.

The fourth robbery Houston police are accusing the same woman of happened on Dec. 23 at a Prosperity Bank in the 7900 block of Westheimer Road. Police said the bank teller complied with her request for money but this time, video shows the suspect leaving in a dark-colored sedan.

Police described the suspect as a white woman between 40 to 50 years old. In surveillance video, she is seen wearing a black baseball cap over her blonde or gray hair, a black coat, a mask, and sunglasses. In at least two of the robberies, she is said to have been wearing high heels and smelled heavily of body odor.