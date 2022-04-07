hermann park

Hermann Park breaks ground on lush and game-changing new park, garden, and water space

By Steven Devadanam
HOUSTON, Texas -- A highly anticipated addition to Houston's park system has taken a big first step. Hermann Park Conservancy and the Houston Parks and Recreation Department have officially broken ground on the Commons, the new, 26-acre Hermann Park multi-use space.

The Commons is bordered by the Texas Medical Center, Houston Zoo, Rice University, and the Museum District and sits in the park's southwest - on the corner of Fannin and Cambridge Streets - and will serve as a much-needed connector for those bustling destinations.

This game-changing hub will include multiple play areas for children, a central lawn, new grilling and picnic areas, and more, per a release. Plans call for several new pavilions and a carousel, designed by American Institute of Architecture award winner Marlon Blackwell.

