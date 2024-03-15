2 security officers open fire on woman who assaulted man over parking spot at Houston Zoo, HPD says

Investigators said the woman had just assaulted a man Friday afternoon when she tried to take off in a car with children inside. Two security officers reportedly opened fire, police added.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least two security guards opened fire at a woman who police said assaulted a man during an argument over a parking spot at the Houston Zoo on Friday afternoon.

The Houston Police Department said at about 2:15 p.m., a call was initially dropped for the discharge of a firearm but was updated to a shooting at 6100 Hermann Park Drive.

According to police, the woman tried to take off from the scene in a vehicle with kids inside when the car hit one of the security officers. Shots were then fired into the vehicle, hitting the woman multiple times.

The woman was rushed to the hospital, but the extent of her injuries was not immediately known.

Police did not say whether anyone else, including the children, were injured.

HPD said the scene was secure, adding that there was no ongoing threat to the public.

