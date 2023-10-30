WATCH LIVE

Person found dead in reflection pool at Hermann Park, Houston police say

Monday, October 30, 2023 3:25PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A person was found dead in the reflection pool near McGovern Lake in Hermann Park on Monday morning, according to police.

A 911 caller reported seeing a person in the water at 7:50 a.m., according to police.

When officials arrived at the scene, they found a body in the reflection pool. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unclear what exactly led up to the person's death.

HPD did not immediately release the victim's name or gender.

