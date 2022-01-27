attempted robbery

Driver armed with stolen gun stopped on Katy Fwy and shot at motorist, Hedwig Village police say

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Katy Fwy shooting stemmed from info exchange after crash, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A shooting on the Katy Freeway that police originally said happened when two motorists were exchanging insurance info is now being considered a robbery attempt during the morning traffic rush.

On Thursday, Hedwig Village police gave new information on what they initially believed to be a road rage incident Wednesday morning on the inbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Voss that led to an armed motorist being shot with his own weapon.

ORIGINAL STORY: Katy Fwy shooting stemmed from info exchange after crash, police say

Citing witnesses and the victim in the case, police said that armed motorist actually stopped his vehicle in front of the victim, got out of his car while in traffic, and started shouting at the victim, demanding money from him.

Editor's note: The video above is from the original report that aired on Jan. 26, 2022.

Police went on to say that the confrontation led to the armed motorist, whose identity has not yet been released, pulling a stolen gun out of his waistband and firing at least two shots at the victim, who was not hit.

Police did affirm a detail from their original findings that the victim got in a struggle for the gun with the other motorist, leading to another round being fired off and hitting the suspect, who was later sent to the hospital with a head wound. He was last listed in good condition, according to police.

It's not immediately known if the driver accused of the robbery has been arrested, but he is likely to be charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

WATCH: Eyewitness News 24/7 breaks in amid initial reports of the shooting
EMBED More News Videos

At one point late Wednesday morning, traffic cameras captured several emergency vehicles blocking multiple lanes of the inbound freeway.



Eyewitness News is pursuing more information on today's developments. Get updates by following Roxie Bustamante on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hedwig villagehoustonattempted robberyrobberyshootingfreewayinvestigationpolice
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ATTEMPTED ROBBERY
Man and female suspect killed in botched robbery in east Houston
Man with AR-15 tackled by security while trying to rob game room
Robbery suspect that sparked fatal pursuit near Eastex Fwy on the run
1 killed and 2 injured in shooting during attempted robbery
TOP STORIES
Deputies escort body of fallen HCSO Sgt. to funeral home
Biden confirms he will nominate first Black woman to SCOTUS
These jobs are hiring, and they pay more than $14 an hour
Cool temps through the weekend with a warm-up next week
K9 stabbing suspect accused of killing father with dumbbell
No bond granted for suspect in Pct. 5 corporal ambush killing
Attorney of man questioned in dad's death wants him to seek help
Show More
HPD officer's bodycam video released in crash that killed 75-year-old
You could get paid to get your COVID vaccine or booster
World remembers Holocaust as antisemitism rises in pandemic
Notorious gangster reflects 30 years after becoming FBI informant
Spotify says it will grant Neil Young's request to remove music
More TOP STORIES News