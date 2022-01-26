Shooting investigation underway along inbound I-10 Katy Freeway in W. Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway along the inbound I-10 Katy Freeway near Voss where police say a road rage shooting was reported.Memorial Villages police confirmed an investigation into the reported incident mid-Wednesday morning."Traffic is being diverted onto nearby frontage roads and is extremely heavy at this time. Please avoid this area for the next several hours if at all possible," a police department statement read.It's not immediately known if anyone was injured.Houston TranStar lists "I-10 KATY eastbound at Bingle Road/Voss" among its current freeway incidents. Its website states three vehicles involved with the right shoulder, right lane and two center lanes affected.The incident was verified at 8:50 a.m.Traffic cameras later captured emergency vehicles moving off the road and drivers using all lanes of the freeway as normal.