HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway along the inbound I-10 Katy Freeway near Voss where police say a road rage shooting was reported.
Memorial Villages police confirmed an investigation into the reported incident mid-Wednesday morning.
"Traffic is being diverted onto nearby frontage roads and is extremely heavy at this time. Please avoid this area for the next several hours if at all possible," a police department statement read.
It's not immediately known if anyone was injured.
Houston TranStar lists "I-10 KATY eastbound at Bingle Road/Voss" among its current freeway incidents. Its website states three vehicles involved with the right shoulder, right lane and two center lanes affected.
The incident was verified at 8:50 a.m.
Traffic cameras later captured emergency vehicles moving off the road and drivers using all lanes of the freeway as normal.
Eyewitness News is heading to the scene. Get updates now by following Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Shooting investigation underway along inbound I-10 Katy Freeway in W. Houston
TRAFFIC DELAY
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News