Tax Day moved to July in the wake of coronavirus crisis

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced Friday that Tax Day will be moved from April 15 to July 15, giving additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties.
The outbreak of COVID-19 is also having a major impact across Texas.
Governor Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster for Texas and since then, many local community leaders have made changes when it comes to public events and gatherings.
There are confirmed cases in eight Houston area counties, including the first COVID-19 related death in Matagorda County where a man in his 90s passed from the illness. Local emergencies related to coronavirus have been declared in Harris, Fort Bend, Galveston, Brazoria, Chambers and Montgomery counties. The latest number of confirmed cases in the U.S. can be found at the CDC's 2019 Novel Coronavirus in the U.S. page. (The CDC updates the webpage on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.)
CORONAVIRUS MAPS: Check out the latest maps of COVID-19 cases, deaths in the US
LATEST LOCAL CASES: This is the updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in the greater Houston area
SCHOOL CLOSURES: Many school districts and colleges have closed across the state
MARCH 20, 2020
While the tax deadline has been moved back three months, Secretary Mnuchin said he encourages all taxpayers who may have refunds to file now to get their money.
At @realDonaldTrump’s direction, we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15. All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties.— Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) March 20, 2020
I encourage all taxpayers who may have tax refunds to file now to get your money.— Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) March 20, 2020
MARCH 19, 2020
Texas declares health disaster, leaving take-out only restaurants open
In Thursday's press conference, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he had been tested for coronavirus, but the results came back negative. He also declared a health disaster across the state, leaving no county in defiance of federal guidelines. The order is in effect at midnight Friday and will go on until April 3, with an extension pending. Abbott exempted restaurants with take-out and drive-thru services. Abbott also ordered no social gatherings of more than 10 people as part of the order.
First Harris County death from coronavirus
An elderly man who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, becoming the first death in Harris County. The patient, who was between 80 and 90 years old, was a resident of a nursing home in the northwest part of the county.
Fort Bend Co. deputies to hand out disinfectant solution to residents
If you live in Fort Bend County and are in need of disinfectant solution, now you can ask a deputy.
The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said its deputies will soon distribute disinfectant solution to all residents.
Harris County officials provide update on coronavirus
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and health officials provided another update, saying that Harris County reported its 19th case, bringing the area total to 63.
Health officials say the 19th case is a 40-50-year-old man who had no history of travel. He lives in northwest Harris County and is now hospitalized.
Hidalgo also announced there will be no eviction hearings until the end of March.
WATCH: Update from Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo
The judge said the county is still waiting on materials to increase testing capabilities. Officials said there will eventually be four testing sites open in Houston and Harris County, with one of those opening on Thursday.
Hidalgo urged people not to show up to the testing sites being built in light of social distancing.
Health officials also provided an update on the ILA worker, who tested positive for coronavirus. Out of an abundance of caution, Port of Houston has temporarily closed Bayport and Barbours Cut terminals. Authorities said they don't know how long the port will be closed, but think it could be for days, rather than weeks.
Hidalgo thanked residents for adhering to the social distancing guidelines, saying, "You are helping save lives."
A mental health line has also been established: 833-251-7544.
Government checks to Americans
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the White House is working to send $1,000 checks to most adult Americans and an additional $500 per child as part of the trillion dollar plan to help stem an economic crisis.
Mnuchin told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo, "As soon as congress passes this we get this out in three weeks." Another round of payments would go out six weeks after that if the country is still experiencing a national emergency.
Wuhan reports no new COVID-19 cases, offers hope to world
Last month, Wuhan was overwhelmed with thousands of new cases of coronavirus each day. But in a dramatic development that underscores just how much the outbreak has pivoted toward Europe and the United States, Chinese authorities said Thursday that the city and its surrounding province had no new cases to report. The news offered a rare glimmer of hope for the rest of the world as it battles the virus, and perhaps a lesson in the strict measures needed to halt its spread.
Could some Harris County inmates be released to help stop spread of coronavirus in jails?
We could find out more soon on whether Harris County leaders plan to allow for the release of some jail inmates to keep COVID-19 from spreading. On Twitter Wednesday night, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote that he and his team are "working tirelessly to manage jail population and maintain revised protocols. An outbreak in our jail could be catastrophic on our limited local health system."
Gov. Greg Abbott to discuss latest COVID-19 efforts
Governor Greg Abbott is expected to make an announcement regarding the state's efforts to combat COVID-19 on Thursday, March 19 at 12 p.m. The Governor will be joined by various state health officials. Abbott will likely discuss his decision on shutting down bars and restaurants statewide.
MARCH 18, 2020
Free Houston-area drive-thru coronavirus testing to start Thursday
Those who may be experiencing symptoms of coronavirus can soon be tested for free. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Chair of the Congressional Coronavirus Task Force, said free testing will begin Thursday, March 19. She's expected to hold a press conference. urging residents to take advantage of the free testing. The free-of-charge testing will take place at United Memorial Medical Center, located at 510 West Tidwell.
Trump invokes act to marshal private sector against coronavirus pandemic
Managing dual health and economic crises, President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he will invoke a federal provision that allows the government to marshal the private sector in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Trump, appearing in the White House briefing room for the third day in a row, said he would sign the Defense Production Act "in case we need it" as the government bolsters resources for an expected surge in cases of the virus. Trump also said he will expand the nation's testing capacity and deploy a Navy hospital ship to New York City, which is rapidly becoming the epicenter of a pandemic that has rattled the U.S. economy and rewritten the rules of American society. A second ship will be deployed to the West Coast.
Driver licenses expiration dates waived
Governor Greg Abbott announced that he has directed the Department of Public Safety to temporarily waive expiration dates for driver licenses. This action falls within the Governor's State of Disaster Declaration and is part of the ongoing effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by limiting visitors at DPS locations. The waive also includes commercial driver licenses and other identification forms. This suspension will be in effect until 60 days after the DPS provides further public notice that normal Driver License operations have resumed. Abbott also issued a proclamation to allow political subdivisions to postpone their 2020 elections. Local governments now have the ability to postpone their May 2, 2020 elections until November 3, 2020.
Montgomery County cases update
The Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management confirmed their sixth case of coronavirus in the county Wednesday. Health officials say the man in his 40s recently traveled to California and is isolated in his home. In their update, officials also said two Montgomery County patients are in critical condition. Officials believe one of the critical COVID-19 patients contracted the virus through community spread. The county has had 27 tests come back negative, and have 102 tests currently pending.
Coronavirus testing sites still in the works in Houston area
Harris County and the City of Houston are still working on getting coronavirus test sites up but they are not on line just yet.
There was a rumor about sites opening by midweek, but that is not the case. Now, officials are urging the public not to seek out and line up at the rumored locations.
Total worldwide cases tops 200,000
President Trump wrote in a tweet Wednesday the U.S. border with Canada will be temporarily closed to non-essential traffic.
The president said trade will not be affected.
We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2020
The number of people infected worldwide crested the 200,000 mark and deaths topped 8,000, with the number of people now recovered at more than 82,000, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.
Wuhan, China, confirms only 1 new coronavirus case for 2nd straight day; Every European country confirms cases
Nearly four months after the first cases of COVID-19 were discovered in Wuhan, the Chinese city has reported just one new case for the second day straight.
Wuhan and the surrounding Hubai providence confirmed only one new case of the new coronavirus Monday and Tuesday, China's National Health Commission reported.
Overall, the Chinese mainland has reported 80,894 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 3,237 deaths, but since, the number of new cases has dwindled, and more than 65,000 people recovered from the virus.