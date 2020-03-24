Houston and Harris County to issue stay-at-home order this morning

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo will announce a new order today that restricts movement in unincorporated Harris County as authorities work to fight the spread of COVID-19.
According to a county source familiar with the order, Hidalgo will not issue a curfew but will enforce more strongly-worded "stay at home" instructions for the two million people who live in the unincorporated parts of the nation's fifth largest county.
Additionally, ABC13 has confirmed the new restrictions will also apply to the city of Houston.
Multiple sources say the discussions have leaned in this direction throughout the course of Monday. They did not give specifics as to how the county and city would enforce the new order, but that the order would be enforced.
The goal is to "flatten the curve" and to limit exposure and spread of the virus that has killed eight Texans and infected more than 340. But the county is reluctant to shut down businesses entirely and further damage a weakened economy.
We're told the order is less restrictive than what states such as California and Pennsylvania have in place.
There is a joint press conference at 8:15 a.m. with both County Judge Hidalgo and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, who are expected to discuss the order at that time.
ABC13 will broadcast the press conference live on our website and inside the app.
Judge Hidalgo first addressed the stay-at-home order in a press conference Monday, saying that authorities are still working on the next step.
"Shelter-in-place is not the right term for our region," she said.
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins issued a shelter-in-place order that took effect Monday night at 11:59.
Hidalgo addressed claims made by Jenkins that Harris County would be issuing its own order soon.
"Obviously, I know Judge Jenkins made a comment, I believe last night. You know we're all in constant communication. (I) can't control what other folks say," Hidalgo said. "Judge Jenkins and I generally work very closely together. I work most closely with Mayor Turner, with Judge George, our regional judges. I've been in touch with other counties, and we're working together on this, but of course we're also in touch with the larger counties, whether that be Tarrant or Dallas or Travis. We are all in constant communication."
Hidalgo was also asked whether she had left Harris County over the weekend. "No, I did not. We've all been working, you know, almost 24/7."
"We aren't exaggerating when we say staying at home and social distancing is a matter of life and death," Hidalgo told reporters. "Please, unless you absolutely need to be out, stay home."
Dr. Umair Shah with Harris County Public Health said we are seeing the virus spread in the community now. Of the cases in Harris County, about half of them were community spread.
"We've got to slow this virus down. Please do everything you can to stay at home. Please do everything you can to limit your interactions with others," Dr. Shah said.
Hidalgo also addressed releasing people from jail in the county who are not a threat to the public.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said last week that his office would look to increase "compassionate" releases to avoid COVID-19 from getting inside the jail and spreading quickly.
PREVIOUS STORY: Arrests by HCSO drop, inmates in Harris Co. jail to be released amid COVID-19 threat
Hidalgo said an order was issued on Friday for people with non-violent offenses to be released from jail.
As of last week, the sheriff's office said the jail population is roughly 8,500, compared to 9,100 just a few weeks ago.
Still, the Harris County District Attorney's Office said there is no plan to avoid arresting violent criminals.
Over the weekend, the number of COVID-19 cases in the Houston area rose, including the first known cases in Liberty and Chambers counties and a second case in Grimes County that's related to the first one there.
RELATED: What we know about COVID-19 testing sites in Houston area
Houston and Harris County to issue stay-at-home order this morning
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More