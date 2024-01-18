Founder of troubled COVID-19 clinic sentenced to 21 months in federal prison over 2010 fraud case

The founder of the UMMC has been sentenced to federal prison over a plea case involving applying for a loan worth millions under false pretenses.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The United Memorial Medical Center, or UMMC, was forced to pay the government more than $2 million late last year for overbilling the government for COVID-19 tests.

Now, just weeks later, the hospital's leader has been sentenced to 21 months in federal prison following a plea deal related to fraud that originated in 2010.

Syed Mohiuddin's LinkedIn page says he's the hospital's founder, but this indictment doesn't mention UMMC.

There is also a co-defendant, but that individual's name is redacted from the record.

The indictment alleges Mohiuddin and that co-defendant obtained an $8 million loan under false pretenses in April 2010.

It said they claimed to be part of a company to get that loan but weren't a part of said business.

Mohiuddin was charged with conspiracy, wire fraud, engaging in monetary transactions derived from specified unlawful activity, and bank fraud when the indictment came down in 2018.

He ultimately pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Mohiuddin must spend 21 months in federal prison, be supervised for three years after he's released, and pay more than $11 million in restitution.

Other documents related to the case also said Mohiuddin took part in "numerous other fraudulent loan transactions."

At this point, it is still being determined if any of the UMMC locations are still operational.

