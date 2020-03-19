Health & Fitness

Could some Harris County inmates be released to help stop spread of coronavirus in jails?

We could find out more soon on whether Harris County leaders plan to allow for the release of some jail inmates to keep COVID-19 from spreading.

On Twitter Wednesday night, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote that he and his team are "working tirelessly to manage jail population and maintain revised protocols. An outbreak in our jail could be catastrophic on our limited local health system."




Some places across the country have changed arrest procedures.

In Fort Worth, officers were directed to issue tickets for some misdemeanors that aren't punishable with jail time.
