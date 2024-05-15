Texans schedule 2024: Houston-Dallas clash gets late-season 'Monday Night Football' spot

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- They've drafted their rookies, signed and traded for veteran talent, and even got new wardrobe.

So, when do the Houston Texans get to wear those uniforms and send out those new faces?

On Wednesday, the defending AFC South champions and the rest of the NFL learned their hopeful path to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on schedule release day.

The Texans already knew who they would face in the sophomore year of the C.J. Stroud-Will Anderson-DeMeco Ryans era. Because they finished first in the division, the Texans drew the other AFC division titleholders, including the two-time defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Earlier in the day, the Baltimore Ravens, another division winner, was revealed to take on the Texans on Christmas Day. The home matchup is set for Wednesday, Dec. 25, at 3:30 p.m. CT. The game is stream-exclusive.

The team also knew it would take on teams in the AFC East and NFC North by virtue of the inter- and intra-conference rotation.

To make things interesting, the league worked out a Houston vs. Dallas Cowboys matchup as each team's 17th-game opponent.

And, of course, the Texans have their three AFC South rivals twice on the calendar.

2024 marked a change for a team on the come-up. A year after having every game but one scheduled on Sunday afternoon, the rising Texans are heading to primetime. Who could say no to the first Stroud vs. Patrick Mahomes matchup?

In all, Houston will either broadcast or stream to a national audience six times, including a Week 11 matchup in Dallas on ESPN's Monday Night Football.

So, what does the Texans in 2024 look like? Check out the schedule:

All times are Central Time.

Week 1 at Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 8, noon

at Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Nov. 18, 7:15 p.m., airs on ESPN

vs. Baltimore Ravens, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 3:30 p.m. Week 18 at Tennessee Titans, TBD

In addition, ABC13 is your home of Houston Texans football in the preseason.

On top of the previously announced Hall of Fame Game against the Chicago Bears on Aug. 1, the Texans visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 9 before hosting the New York Giants on Aug. 17 and the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 24.

Texas' 2024 preseason

