Fort Bend Co. deputies to hand out disinfectant solution to residents

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said its deputies will soon distribute disinfectant solution to all residents.
Media: We are having a press conference at 3 p.m. today, March 19 outside the Gus George Law Enforcement Academy (1521 Eugene Heimann Cir, Richmond). The FBCSO along with OEM will begin distributing disinfectant solution for Fort Bend County residents. pic.twitter.com/9TZIEknIFh— FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) March 19, 2020
In a tweet posted by the sheriff's office on Thursday, deputies are teaming with the county's Office of Emergency Management to hand out the solution.
Map of COVID-19 cases across the US, updated as confirmed by CDC
