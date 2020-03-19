Coronavirus

Fort Bend Co. deputies to hand out disinfectant solution to residents

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- If you live in Fort Bend County and are in need of disinfectant solution, now you can ask a deputy.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said its deputies will soon distribute disinfectant solution to all residents.



In a tweet posted by the sheriff's office on Thursday, deputies are teaming with the county's Office of Emergency Management to hand out the solution.

