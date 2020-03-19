Free Houston-area drive-thru coronavirus testing to start Thursday

Thursday, March 19: 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Those who may be experiencing symptoms of coronavirus can soon be tested for free.Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Chair of the Congressional Coronavirus Task Force, said free testing will begin Thursday, March 19. She's expected to hold a press conference around 10 a.m. urging residents to take advantage of the free testing.The free-of-charge testing will take place at United Memorial Medical Center, located at 510 West Tidwell, on the following days and times:President Trump signed a Congressional bill on Wednesday that allows people with symptoms of the coronavirus to be tested for free.