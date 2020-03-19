Free Houston-area drive-thru coronavirus testing to start Thursday

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Chair of the Congressional Coronavirus Task Force, said free testing will begin Thursday, March 19. She's expected to hold a press conference around 10 a.m. urging residents to take advantage of the free testing.
The free-of-charge testing will take place at United Memorial Medical Center, located at 510 West Tidwell, on the following days and times:
- Thursday, March 19: 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
- Friday, March 20: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
- Monday, March 23 - Friday, March 27: 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
President Trump signed a Congressional bill on Wednesday that allows people with symptoms of the coronavirus to be tested for free.