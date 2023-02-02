Deputy removed from Galena Park ISD after 'inappropriate communications' with student, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County Precinct 3 deputy has been removed from Galena Park ISD after allegedly having "inappropriate communications" with a student, according to a release by HCSO.

According to Galena Park ISD, deputies travel throughout the district as needed per a contractual agreement with Harris County Pct. 2 and 3 to provide campus security.

Officials notified the district on Wednesday, Feb. 1, that they would be removing the deputy who was said to serve on the North Shore Senior High School campus amid an investigation.

The deputy was immediately relieved of duty, pending the outcome of the investigation.

HCSO said that no additional information would be released while the investigation is being completed

Once finished, the appropriate actions will be taken, officials said.