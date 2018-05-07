SCHOOL THREAT

HCC's Central campus to remain closed Tuesday after weekend shooting threat

EMBED </>More Videos

The Houston Community College Central Campus will be closed Monday because school leaders say someone made a shooting threat on social media. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Community College says its Central College campus will remain closed for a second day after receiving a shooting threat over the weekend.

The campus was closed Monday after HCC said it received a threat on social media, and closed the campus out of an abundance of caution.

The district said final exams set for Tuesday have been postponed until Thursday, May 10. This is in addition to an earlier postponement of Monday's finals to Friday, May 11.

HCC said it decided to close the Holman Street campus to allow police time to conduct a thorough inspection of campus facilities and to heighten security measures.

The nature of the threat was not disclosed by campus officials.

"HCC takes all matters with implications for the security of its students, faculty and staff seriously. HCC and its police department are actively working with other law enforcement agencies to identify the source of the threat in an effort to eliminate the risk of harm," the college said in a statement.

While the Central College campus will be closed, students can expect increased security at the remaining campuses in Houston.

Anyone with information is asked to call HCC PD at 713-718-8888.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationschool threatwarninghouston community collegeHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCHOOL THREAT
Report: Student planned 'Columbine 2.0' at California school
14-year-old Cy-Fair student arrested for making hit list
Seven Lakes Jr. High students receive racist text messages
La Porte student arrested for threat against Lomax Jr High
Texas State Technical College closed Tuesday due to threat
More school threat
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
Show More
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
More News