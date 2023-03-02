'No obvious leak' detected after truck carrying batteries overturns in La Porte, officials say

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- Hazmat crews have detected "no obvious leak" after an 18-wheeler carrying lithium-ion batteries overturned in La Porte, officials said.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 live stream channel.

The La Porte Fire Department responded to the incident at the intersection of Barbours Cut and SH-146 Thursday afternoon.

Authorities initially reported that an 18-wheeler carrying lithium-ion batteries had overturned and started leaking what they believed to be battery acid.

In a later update, fire officials said hazmat crews detected no obvious leaks, heat signatures, or off-gassing from the container box, which will be transported back to a warehouse.

Officials said that there is no concern for public safety measures but to keep expecting delays in the area until the scene is cleared.