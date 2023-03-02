WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
acid spill

'No obvious leak' detected after truck carrying batteries overturns in La Porte, officials say

KTRK logo
Thursday, March 2, 2023 7:40PM
ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- Hazmat crews have detected "no obvious leak" after an 18-wheeler carrying lithium-ion batteries overturned in La Porte, officials said.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 live stream channel.

The La Porte Fire Department responded to the incident at the intersection of Barbours Cut and SH-146 Thursday afternoon.

Authorities initially reported that an 18-wheeler carrying lithium-ion batteries had overturned and started leaking what they believed to be battery acid.

In a later update, fire officials said hazmat crews detected no obvious leaks, heat signatures, or off-gassing from the container box, which will be transported back to a warehouse.

Officials said that there is no concern for public safety measures but to keep expecting delays in the area until the scene is cleared.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW