ER closed after hazmat incident at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital, fire department says

Fire officials said the emergency room is closed and that there is no threat to the public.

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters are responding to the Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital after a hazmat incident was reported in the area on Friday.

The Baytown Fire Department said they responded to the hospital located on Garth and W. Baker Road.

Fire officials said the emergency room is closed and that there is no threat to the public.

This is a breaking news story. We will update as more information becomes available.