Adoptive father accused of sexually abusing sons faces 8 new charges

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of assaulting some of his nine adoptive sons is facing more charges.

Hayim Nissim Cohen, 38, is facing eight new charges with five new victims, which are all Cohen's foster sons.

The allegations came to light when Cohen's 17-year-old son called into a podcast and admitted to the abuse he and his brothers faced at their adoptive father's hand, according to charging documents.

The 17-year-old told the podcaster that he was "smart enough" to use a burner phone and Wi-Fi to communicate with her, according to a charging document.

The teen said he was hesitant to give any identifying information during the podcast and was waiting until he was 18 years old to speak out, according to the charging document. He said he feared that no one would believe him since he had previously told CPS there was no abuse, despite the fact that it started two weeks after he was adopted at 11 years old.

Cohen is expected to appear in court again on Friday. Child Protective Services (CPS) told ABC13 last week that six of the nine sons are now in custody.