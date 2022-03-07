water search

Search underway for man who fell into waterway while fishing in north Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews in north Harris County are searching for a man who fell into a waterway while fishing, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

On Monday at about 12:30 p.m, authorities receive a call that a man, believed to be 16 years old, was standing on the bank fishing and fell into the water.

Gonzalez shared on Twitter that the search was taking place in the 21400 block of Cypresswood Drive.

According to Gonzalez, the man fell into the water while fishing. At the time Gonzalez shared the details, he added that a Marine Unit was headed to the scene.



This is a developing story. We will continue to add more information as they become available.
