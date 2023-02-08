Search for suspect after man shot in leg while putting out trash in Harris County, officials say

Authorities in Harris County searched Wednesday morning for a suspect believed to have shot a man while he was taking out the trash.

It happened in the 16400 block of Darlington Meadow Court.

The Precinct 4 Constable's Office said that the victim told them he was putting out his trash bins when he was shot in the leg by an unknown man dressed in all black.

The victim was treated at the scene, but the shooter is on the run.

At last check, authorities are asking residents to avoid the area as there's a heavy law enforcement presence and to lock their doors.

