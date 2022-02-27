fatal shooting

Man shot to death in his north Harris County kitchen, according to investigators

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was found shot to death in his kitchen Saturday evening, according to Harris County deputies.

Deputies responded to an in-progress call in the 2000 block of Aldsworth Dr. in north Harris County around 11:50 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found the man unresponsive in his kitchen, authorities say.

The victim has multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide and Crime Scene Units responded to the scene to conduct the investigation.

Suspect's descriptions or vehicle description is not available at this time. No motive for the shooting has been determined.

Investigators urge anyone with information to contact the Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).
