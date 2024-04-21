1 killed, 1 injured, after shooting over parking at Pasadena bar police say

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- The Pasadena Police Department has confirmed one man dead and one woman injured in a shooting outside a bar early Sunday.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. off of East NASA Parkway in the parking lot of the Volcano Room bar.

Sgt. Raul Granados said there was an apparent argument between a man and a couple in the business's parking lot that escalated into a shootout between the two men. Granados said the three were arguing over parking.

One of the men was shot and killed. The woman was shot in the arm and is expected to survive, police said.

The other shooter involved reportedly stayed at the scene and is cooperating with officers, police said.

No one else was injured in the area.