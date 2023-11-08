Suspect in custody, deputy hospitalized after being grazed by bullet on Tomball Parkway, HCSO says

A suspect was detained Tuesday night after an incident ended with a deputy being wounded, authorities said.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A heavy police presence was seen on the Tomball Parkway after a deputy was reportedly grazed by a bullet, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said a shooting suspect is in custody, but didn't provide further information.

Several police vehicles were blaring sirens and lights when they rushed past ABC13 crews, who were heading to the scene on the Tomball Parkway at Perry.

Although details are limited, the sheriff's office confirmed that the deputy was taken to the hospital.

It is unclear what led to the shooting or the deputy's condition, but an investigation is underway.

ABC13 is gathering facts on this developing story. Watch Eyewitness News This Morning for updates.

