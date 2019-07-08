Harris County sees 4 shootings reportedly sparked by road rage in 2 weeks

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5379813" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities say the gunman shot at the car, which set off fireworks in the vehicle, causing it to catch fire.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- In a matter of two weeks, Harris County has witnessed four violent shootings sparked by road rage.On June 29, deputies say 22-year-old Dietrich Thomas followed 29-year-old Erick Starr on the Katy Freeway.Investigators say the two exited the freeway near Mason Road and according to reports, both Starr and Thomas got out of their cars and began fighting.Deputies say Thomas pulled out a gun and shot Starr.Thomas was later charged with murdering Starr.Three days later, on the southwest side of Houston, an innocent driver was caught in the line of fire during another road rage shooting.Mani Nezami, 36, was waiting at a red light on Waugh Street near Allen Parkway and was shot in the shoulder, police say.Police said two drivers were involved in a fight around 9:30 p.m.According to witnesses, the drivers were speeding, then came to a stop near D'Amico Street.One of the drivers got out and opened fire on the other person. Then they both took off.Then, on Fourth of July, deputies say 18-year-old Bayron Rivera shot into a car carrying a family of four during a suspected road rage dispute near the 1800 block of W. Mount Houston.Authorities say the father of the family got into some sort of argument with Rivera.Rivera then pulled out a gun, and the father tried to drive off.Deputies say Rivera shot at the car, which set off fireworks in the vehicle, causing it to catch fire."Family had bought fireworks. It is believed gunfire struck the fireworks causing them to ignite," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.Rivera surrendered to deputies Sunday night, and has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault.In the latest suspected case of road rage, neighbors in a northwest Houston neighborhood were awakened by gunfire Sunday morning.According to deputies, a neighbor tried to interfere during an altercation between two drivers.Authorities say there were two cars on Royal Mile Lane when a man who lives in a nearby home heard a commotion early Sunday morning. Witnesses say they heard the drivers arguing.The man went outside and tried to tell the drivers to leave. The man says one of the drivers tried to run him over and that's when he shot at the car.The driver was sent to the hospital and was later released.Deputies say that case will be sent to a grand jury, who will determine whether this was, in fact, an act of road rage that warranted the gunfire that came from the neighbor.