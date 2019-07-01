Man who killed driver in apparent road rage shooting identified

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies have identified and charged a man who they say shot and killed a driver during a road rage incident in west Harris County.Dietrich Thomas, 22, has been charged with murdering Erick Starr.Deputies told ABC13 Eyewitness News that Thomas was driving a black Dodge Charger when he got into an argument and fight with Starr on Morton Ranch at Mason Road.Thomas reportedly pulled out a gun during the fight and shot and killed Starr.Deputies say there were four people in Starr's vehicle during the shooting, and they also believe there was a passenger in Thomas' vehicle.Deputies say Thomas is currently out of jail on bond for another shooting incident filed by police on February 10.Thomas was last seen driving a 2019 Dodge Charger. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.