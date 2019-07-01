Man who killed driver in apparent road rage shooting identified

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies have identified and charged a man who they say shot and killed a driver during a road rage incident in west Harris County.

Dietrich Thomas, 22, has been charged with murdering Erick Starr.

Deputies told ABC13 Eyewitness News that Thomas was driving a black Dodge Charger when he got into an argument and fight with Starr on Morton Ranch at Mason Road.

Thomas reportedly pulled out a gun during the fight and shot and killed Starr.

Deputies say there were four people in Starr's vehicle during the shooting, and they also believe there was a passenger in Thomas' vehicle.

Deputies say Thomas is currently out of jail on bond for another shooting incident filed by police on February 10.

Thomas was last seen driving a 2019 Dodge Charger. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonshootingman killedroad rage
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News