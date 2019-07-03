Innocent driver caught in line of fire during possible road rage incident

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An innocent driver waiting at a red light was shot in a possible road rage incident on Waugh Street near Allen Parkway, police say.Police said two drivers were involved in a fight around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.According to witnesses, the drivers were speeding, then came to a stop near D'Amico Street.One of the drivers got out and opened fire on the other person. Then they both took off.Police say it's unclear who pulled the trigger, but they say this could be a case of road rage.Mani Nezami, 36, was caught in the line of fire when he and his wife were stopped at a red light.Nezami was shot in the shoulder and was taken to the hospital.He spoke with ABC13 Eyewitness News on Wednesday, and says he and his wife had just finished buying groceries at a nearby Whole Foods.While he was waiting for the light to turn green, he says he suddenly felt glass hit his face."In an instant, there was glass that sprayed, and I looked and I saw a bullet hole and I felt pain, and immediately knew that I had been shot," he recalled. "I got some muscle damage and that's it. I feel like the luckiest man on Earth."Nezami underwent surgery and is recovering, but recalls noticing the commotion."It sounded like exhaust," he said. "Two guys were chasing each other across the street."Police said one of the cars involved was a white Infiniti. The second is described as a dark-colored, older model SUV.That is all they have for the description of the vehicles.Investigators hope to get surveillance video from local businesses that might show what happened and who did it."I am very lucky that this thing wasn't an inch to the right," said Nezami. "If it was an inch to the right, it would've hit an artery and I would be dead."Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Houston police.