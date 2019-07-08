Suspect who shot into car carrying family of 4 and caused fireworks to go off surrenders, sheriff says

Breaking: The alleged gunman in the recent road rage/car fire shooting on W. Mt. Houston has surrendered to our investigators. Bayron J. Rivera, 18, is now in custody and will be charged with 4 counts of Aggravated Assault. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/bgkGyko1tc — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 8, 2019

HCFMO investigators are on a scene involving a vehicle fire that occurred after a road rage shooting incident. 2 children and 2 adults were burned. Burns occurred when fireworks inside the car went off due to the gun shots. More info when available. #hounews pic.twitter.com/4RGxZiTK1M — Harris Co. FMO (@hcfmo) July 5, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-year-old has been charged after police say he shot into a car during a road rage dispute near the 1800 block of W. Mount Houston.In a Tweet posted Sunday night, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says Bayron Rivera has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault.Authorities say a family of four, including two children, are still in the hospital.The incident happened Thursday around 9:30 p.m.Authorities say the father of the family got into some sort of argument with Rivera. Rivera then pulled out a gun, and the father tried to drive off.Deputies say Rivera shot at the car, which set off fireworks in the vehicle, causing it to catch fire."Family had bought fireworks. It is believed gunfire struck the fireworks causing them to ignite," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.Dramatic video shows flames overtaking the car.And new surveillance video from a nearby gas station captured the moment the fireworks exploded.The two children, a 1-year-old and a 2-year-old, suffered extensive burns and are in critical condition.Investigators said someto help the family to an ER clinic.