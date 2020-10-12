Harris Co. Pct. 4 deputy shot during ambush returns to work

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County Precinct 4 Deputy Constable, who was hospitalized after being shot while trying to make an arrest in north Harris County, returned to his patrol duties on Monday.

Deputy Christopher Hendrix was ambushed and shot by a suspect while responding to a disturbance call in the 13000 block of Ella Boulevard at the Cranbrook Apartments on July 7.

Authorities said this was the second time the deputies were responding to the location for a domestic violence call when things turned physical between deputies and the suspect. During the altercation, the suspect opened fire with a rifle, injuring Hendrix.

READ MORE: Man who was shot by deputies was in domestic dispute with brother

Hendrix was hit in the lower abdomen area and underwent surgery at Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands. He was released from the hospital on July 10, but spent the past three months undergoing other surgeries and rehabilitation procedures.

LISTEN: Deputy Chris Hendrix calls out to other deputies after being shot
EMBED More News Videos

"Shots fired. Shots fired." Hit play to listen to the law enforcement audio of when Deputy Chris Hendrix called after being shot.



On Monday, Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman welcomed Hendrix back to work with a homecoming celebration.

Claps and cheers could be heard as Hendrix arrived to the precinct that afternoon.

"What you did (that night) was heroic," Herman said to him. "You don't get to see these kinds of celebrations often."

"Thanks for all of your prayers," Hendrix said to the other deputies and officers gathered to welcome him. "Without them, I wouldn't be here right now."

"I'm excited to get back out there," he added.

According to his LinkedIn page, Hendrix had been working with precinct 4 for about five months before he was shot.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyofficer injuredofficer involved shootingshootingsurgerypolice officer shotdeputy involved shooting
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kids inside SUV when deadly shots fired at vehicle, police say
Baby Nick could be released from Texas Children's today
Southwest will come back to IAH after 16-year absence
George Floyd mural unveiled 2 days before his birthday
Galveston PD looking for kidnapping suspect tied to 3 cases
Here are some of the top deals for Amazon Prime Day
Get ready, Houston! A couple of fronts are on the way
Show More
Trump's doctor: President tests negative for COVID 'on consecutive days'
Crawfish & Noodles known for igniting Viet-Cajun crawfish craze
What you need to know about early voting starting tomorrow
Roberta McCain, John McCain's mother, dead at 108
Close to 50 students in some Ft. Bend virtual classes
More TOP STORIES News