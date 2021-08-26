Harris County deputy is under investigation for family violence charges

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County K9 deputy is under investigation after he was arrested on felony charges of continuous violence against a family member and aggravated assault impeding breathing.Deputy Jose A. Quintanilla, 39, was booked into Harris County jail and relieved of duty.On Aug. 25, authorities were called to a hospital in the 6100 block of E. Sam Houston Parkway North, where a woman was being treated for multiple injuries. Once at the hospital, the woman told deputies her husband, Quintanilla, assaulted her.Investigators observed the woman had swelling and bruising on her shoulder, back, neck and hip, according to court documents. She told deputies that Quintanilla found an email from a male friend of hers about a women's shelter. She adds that Quintanilla began verbally assaulting her and then began hitting her on the head, court documents read.The woman said she was in the closet gathering her belongings when Quintanilla began hitting her again, this time with a coat hanger and a belt. At one point during the incident, the couple's child saw what was happening and told Quintanilla, "don't hurt mommy," court documents read.The woman managed to get her daughter into a vehicle and fled the home.According to documents, this is not the first time an incident like this happened. The woman told deputies about two other incidents that occurred at their home in the 16900 block of Lake Arlington Lane.One of the incidents took place May 2, and she was reportedly left with two black eyes. Another incident happened in either late July or early August, when she says Quintanilla grabbed her by the neck and began choking her.Quintanilla was arrested on Aug. 25 following the report. According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Quintanilla was hired in 2016 and most recently served in the K9 unit.In addition to the criminal investigation, the sheriff's office said it launched an internal investigation."We take allegations of domestic violence especially seriously, particularly when they are made against those who are sworn to protect our community," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. "The allegations made in this case are very disturbing, and will be thoroughly investigated."