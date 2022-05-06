Ted Oberg Investigates

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo defends indicted chief in face of bail-rule breaking accusations

By
Hidalgo defends indicted chief after bail-rule breaking accusations

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is defending her indicted chief of staff one day after the Harris County District Attorney told a judge that Alex Triantaphyllis broke his bond rules.

The district attorney asked the judge in the criminal case against Triantaphyllis to decide if the conditions were stringent enough.

In a court filing on Wednesday, the district attorney alerted the judge in the case that Triantaphyllis attended a COVID-19 funds steering committee meeting and "voted to approve the procurement guidelines and scope of work" for a childcare contract. The meeting was one day after a criminal judge told Triantaphyllis what the rules are.

The steering committee did not award the funds, but instead the rules by which they would be awarded. A source familiar with the meetings told 13 Investigates that $48 million is available.

Marla Poirot, Triantaphyllis' lawyer, denied it was a violation in a statement Wednesday. Questioned Thursday at an unrelated event, Judge Hidalgo agreed.
"It is a steering committee. It is not a selection committee," Hidalgo told 13 Investigates. "I can't comment on ultimately what the judge is going to decide, but I have said many times as has been widely reported, this investigation is pursuing a distorted version of the facts shamelessly and I'm absolutely confident that when all the facts come out and the truth is discussed, ask the truth that everybody will be cleared. "

The criminal judge apparently wants to know more and has called both sides to a hearing on May 13.

