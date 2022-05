Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo defends indicted chief in face of bail-rule breaking accusations

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is defending her indicted chief of staff one day after the Harris County District Attorney told a judge that Alex Triantaphyllis broke his bond rules.The district attorney asked the judge in the criminal case against Triantaphyllis to decide if the conditions were stringent enough.In a court filing on Wednesday, the district attorney alerted the judge in the case that Triantaphyllis attended a COVID-19 funds steering committee meeting and "voted to approve the procurement guidelines and scope of work" for a childcare contract. The meeting was one day after a criminal judge told Triantaphyllis what the rules are.The steering committee did not award the funds, but instead the rules by which they would be awarded. A source familiar with the meetings told 13 Investigates that $48 million is available.Marla Poirot, Triantaphyllis' lawyer, denied it was a violation in a statement Wednesday. Questioned Thursday at an unrelated event, Judge Hidalgo agreed."It is a steering committee. It is not a selection committee," Hidalgo told 13 Investigates. "I can't comment on ultimately what the judge is going to decide, but I have said many times as has been widely reported, this investigation is pursuing a distorted version of the facts shamelessly and I'm absolutely confident that when all the facts come out and the truth is discussed, ask the truth that everybody will be cleared. "The criminal judge apparently wants to know more and has called both sides to a hearing on May 13.Have a tip for Ted Oberg? A problem to solve? Get in touch with us on our tip page, or send a tip below. (On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)