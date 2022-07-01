Harris County judge suspended for alleged unlawful arrest of former TV journalist

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=12002032" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Wayne Dolcefino released hidden camera video of his confrontation with Judge Jordan in June 2020.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Criminal Court at Law Judge Darrell Jordan was suspended on Thursday without pay, just days after his indictment for official oppression.Jordan was indicted on the misdemeanor charge nearly two years after he allegedly unlawfully arrested former ABC13 Investigative Reporter Wayne Dolcefino in contempt of court. Dolcefino was sentenced to three days in jail for contempt after trying to question the judge while Jordan says the court was in session.Undercover video of the confrontation, provided by Dolcefino, shows he and the judge exchanged greetings, but as the pleasantries turned to questions, the judge told Dolcefino he couldn't talk.As questions continued, the judge warned Dolcefino to leave and then held him in contempt, jailing him for hours before a hearing at which Dolcefino was sent to the Harris County Jail for Direct Contempt. In addition to the three days in jail, Dolcefino was also given six months of probation and a $500 fine.The indictment says the judge wrongfully held and punished Dolcefino without a hearing."The record is clear," Dolcefino told reporters Tuesday afternoon, "if I did not have a hidden camera on me that day, Judge Jordan would not have been indicted. No one would've been able to sort of argue about the violation of my rights that day within three hours I was convicted of this offense and thrown in jail and then put on probation."If the case is dismissed or if judge Jordan is found not guilty, he will be reinstated.