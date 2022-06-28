arrest

Harris County judge faces felony charge for unlawfully arresting former TV journalist

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County judge was arrested on Monday and now faces a felony charge of official oppression, records show.

Charging documents show Judge Darrell William Jordan unlawfully arrested and detained former TV journalist Wayne Dolcefino in June 2020.

ABC13 partners at the Houston Chronicle reported that the incident stemmed from an online hearing, during which Dolcefino is accused of interrupting the proceedings to ask the judge about a separate investigation.

After repeated warnings, Jordan held Dolcefino in contempt and sentenced him to three days in jail, six months probation, and a $500 fine.

The indictment on Monday says the judge wrongfully held and punished Dolcefino without a hearing. The judge is out of jail as of Monday night.
