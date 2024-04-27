15-year-old accused of pulling a gun at a store employee, prompts Chavez HS on lockdown: police

Viewer video sent to ABC13 shows the sight outside of Cesar Chavez HS on Thursday morning as parents tried to pick up their children after the school went on lockdown because of what the district called suspicious activity in the area.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 15-year-old is facing trouble with the law after being accused of pulling out a gun at a convenience store worker.

This happened at a convenience store on Galveston Road, next to Cesar Chavez High School, on Thursday morning.

Next door to the school, police say a 15-year-old was pulling out a gun on a convenience store worker right before 9 a.m.

Investigators say this unfolded after the teen reportedly started a fight with the 37-year-old worker.

Pedro Borjon has a child who attends Cesar Chavez High School, and he believes the lack of safety in our communities is getting out of hand. He says he doesn't know what needs to be done to start fixing these problems.

ABC13 reached out to HISD about this. They told Eyewitness News they were made aware of a situation involving one of their students.

Borjon says parents like himself have a duty to focus on children's future.

He says it all starts at home by teaching the youth how to behave in our community.

Police say this teen arrested led them on a chase before he was taken in.

People here are thankful no one was hurt with that weapon.

