Judge Hidalgo to announce program expansion at Harris Co. Jail after 4 inmates have died this year

Twenty-seven inmates died in custody at the Harris County Jail in 2022. That's a record high number. County leaders don't want to repeat that this year, after reports of four inmate deaths already.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An effort to reduce the overcrowding of the Harris County Jail will be announced Thursday by county leaders.

Our 13 Investigates team has been covering the growing concern of overcrowding at the county jail for over a year.

Right now, there are 9,900 inmates at the jail, with most of them waiting for trial. Those inmates haven't even been convicted of a crime yet.

In a statement to ABC13, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez called it a crisis, though he and Judge Lina Hidalgo haven't been able to make time for an interview despite our repeated requests.

But on Thursday, Hidalgo has decided to discuss the expansion of a program she says will double the number of people who can stand trial.

The specifics of those details will be discussed at noon, and ABC13 will be live streaming that event.

This year, four inmates have already died.

ABC13 has spoken with some of these families who are begging for change.

Mothers, fathers, wives, and husbands, packed the quarterly meeting on the Texas Commission on Jail Standards on Wednesday in Austin, and we were there.

Nineteen people testified, many of whom were very emotional after losing a loved one in custody. They believe the current jail system is broken.

"If you want to see somebody bite -- nail, tooth -- mess with a mother's child. You continue to do things that are not right. I'm not standing for it," Deborah Smith, whose daughter died after a month in the county jail, said.

