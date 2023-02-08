Families of Harris County inmates in Austin to advocate for loved ones who died in jail

More than eight months after her daughter's in-custody death, Deborah Smith still has questions about what happened and our 13 Investigates found she's not the only one looking for answers.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Whenever Deborah Smith's grandson asks when his mom is coming back home, she said as hard as it is, she has to be honest with him. She doesn't want to give him false hope.

The 38-year-old mother is not coming back.

Deborah's daughter, Kristan Smith, was booked into the Harris County Jail on April 27, 2022 on an aggravated assault charge.

A month later, Kristan, who was diabetic and had blood pressure problems, died on May 28, 2022, while in custody. Like many of the inmates at the jail, Kristan had only been charged, but not convicted, of a crime.

SEE ALSO: Former jail officer Eric Morales becomes 1st in Harris Co. to be charged for inmate's death

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said Kristan was found "unresponsive in her bunk" on May 20, 2022 and was transported to a local hospital.

"We arrived and found her condition, anyone's worst nightmare," Deborah told 13 Investigates. "She was unconscious. Both her eyes were open. They eventually taped them down."

Eight days later, Kristan died. Her mom said she never regained consciousness.

Now, more than eight months later, Deborah still has questions about what led up to her daughter's death and our 13 Investigates found she's not the only one.

Since the start of 2022, there have been 31 Harris County Jail inmates who have died.

13 Investigates: 4 inmate deaths counted at Harris County jail in the month of January

13 Investigates has been looking into overcrowding and health care conditions at the jail over the last year. After speaking with family members of several inmates who died in jail, we learned the fight for answers is not easy.

Deborah plans to join family members of other inmates who died in Harris County and across the state Wednesday morning at the first quarterly meeting of the Texas Commission on Jail Standards to advocate for their loved ones who died in jail.

"There's no way she should have lost her life for lack of medication. Was there maybe a confrontation before the end? I don't know at this point, but one thing, I will not stop until I get justice and change, not just for Kristan Smith, justice for all the people that have been wronged and changes at Harris County Jail."

ABC13's Pooja Lodhia is in Austin for the meeting and will share our latest investigation at 10 p.m. tonight.

We will update this story throughout the day.

Contact 13 Investigates

Have a tip? A problem to solve? Send a tip below. If you don't have a photo or document to include, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details. (On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)

More coverage: