13 Investigates: 4 inmate deaths counted at Harris County jail in the month of January

If the pace of deaths among Harris County jail inmates in 2023 continues, the jail is on track to exceed the number of deaths it had in 2022.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A fourth inmate has died inside of the Harris County Jail this month.

On Tuesday, 13 Investigates confirmed with family members that Kevin Smith died while in custody at the jail.

The 23-year-old was facing a sexual abuse of a child charge that was filed in July 2022. However, his mom, Tracy Woodson, said the case continued to get reset.

Smith was due back in court later this week for a bond hearing. Woodson said she believed the charge would have eventually been dropped.

Smith is the nephew of another inmate, Gary Wayne Smith, who died a few weeks ago.

The jail says 59-year-old Smith, who was booked on Dec. 6, 2022, was in jail on a parole violation and had "numerous medical conditions."

"On Jan. 10, 2023, while housed in a single-cell in the infirmary, a medication nurse was unable to wake (Smith). Medical staff responded, started CPR, and transported (Smith) to the clinic," according to the county.

Smith died that day.

RELATED: 13 Investigates: Decade-high inmate deaths just one concern at Harris Co. jail

13 Investigates reached out to the Harris County Sheriff's Office late Tuesday afternoon for more information about this latest in-custody death and will update this story with their response.

In the past, HCSO released limited details surrounding the deaths of individuals in the jail's custody outside of what is reported to the state.

However, the jail is under scrutiny by the state for failing to comply with at least two jail standards, including not booking inmates within 48 hours and not providing an inmate with life-saving medication.

SEE ALSO: State calls out jail after 28-year-old diabetic Harris County inmate dies

In 2022, 28 inmates died in HCSO's custody, including 25 under the jail's care.

It was the highest number of annual inmate deaths in a decade. The jail's population was also the highest it has been in a decade, with more than 10,000 inmates, including even more individuals who have been charged with crimes but are housed in facilities in Louisiana and west Texas.

If the pace of inmate deaths this year continues, the jail is on track to exceed the number of deaths it had last year.

In addition to Kevin Smith and his uncle Gary Smith, Jacoby Pillow, 31, and Rajdeep Singh Bains, 41, also died while in the Harris County Jail's custody this month.

Bains was booked into jail on Dec. 3, 2022, on a family violence charge and died on Jan. 11, 2023.

He had "a history of numerous medical problems when he was booked into jail," according to a custodial death report the county submitted to the Texas Attorney General last week.

The report says he was transported to a local hospital on Jan. 4 for "altered mental status" and was intubated five days later.

"On Jan. 11, 2023, a neurological test was performed on (Bains), and it was determined he had no brain activity. At 3:18 p.m., a medical doctor pronounced death," the report says.

SEE ALSO: Inmate who was in process of bonding out was found unresponsive in Harris County jail, officials say

Pillow was arrested on Jan. 1 on a misdemeanor trespassing charge. Records show he was given a $100 bond and was released when he reportedly assaulted a detention officer, resulting in an additional charge that was accepted by the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

Jail staff used force to restrain Pillow to regain control, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

He was evaluated and cleared to return to a cell.

Later, a jail employee was making rounds when he saw Pillow unresponsive in his cell. Medical staff tried to revive Pillow and called for an ambulance. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:12 a.m.

