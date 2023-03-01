Inmate convicted of aggravated assault released from Harris Co. Jail due to error, authorities say

Marcelo Campos Perez, 61, was sentenced back on Feb. 20 to serve 25 years in state prison before his release.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Jail, which is already under fire over issues including overcrowding, understaffing, and general health and wellness among inmates, is confronting another high-profile mishap under its watch.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, convicted inmate Marcelo Perez Campos walked free from jail on Tuesday due to a clerical error.

The 61-year-old was getting set to serve 25 years in state prison after his conviction on a count of aggravated assault of a family member on Feb. 20.

Instead, authorities on Wednesday are making a plea to the public to help find the inadvertently-released Campos.

He's 5 feet 7 inches tall, about 200 pounds, bald, and has brown eyes, HCSO said.

Investigators urge anyone with information to contact the sheriff's office at 713-755-6055 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

In the meantime, an internal investigation is expected to determine if any possible policy or procedural violations occurred, HCSO said.