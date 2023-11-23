New warrant uncovers inner workings of drug smuggling into Harris County Jail

ABC13 obtained a search warrant showing the extent of the Harris County Jail drug smuggling investigation and alleging more people are involved.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- New allegations are coming to light amid the wide-ranging investigation into drug smuggling at the Harris County Jail.

The ABC13 newsroom obtained a search warrant Wednesday night showing the extent of the investigation. It reveals the Harris County Sheriff's Office is accusing another criminal defense attorney of handing out drugged papers to a client.

We reported earlier this week that 77-year-old attorney Ronald Lewis, seen on jail surveillance using a cane, was charged with providing inmates drug-laced papers since July.

He was arrested last Friday during a visit to the jail and found to be in possession of 11 sheets of paper believed to be soaked in drugs, according to Lt. J. Wheeler with the Harris County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations and Security Division. Wheeler said those papers would be tested to confirm.

In July, authorities said they received information from sources in the jail that Lewis was bringing in papers soaked in K2, PCP, and "Spice" when he visited inmates. From July to November, he visited 14 inmates who were not his clients.

According to Assistant District Attorney Kimberly Smith, who is assigned to Lewis' case, inmates were selling them inside the jail, and others were smoking them. She said that makes it difficult to trace who took the drugs and where they originated from.

"We found that out through jail calls, through videos of attorneys coming to visit their clients and then passing papers on video to their client, something that they know well that they're not supposed to be doing," Smith said.

Last week, three inmates died within a matter of five days. Smith said they were all related to drug overdoses. The medical examiner has not decided on their causes of death, but if they are determined to have originated from Lewis, then Smith said his charges could be upgraded to murder.

However, prosecutors told us they believed more attorneys were involved with smuggling drugs into the jail.

Warrant records allege another attorney, who ABC13 is not naming because charges have not been filed, got the drug-laced papers from a woman who has also not been charged.

The documents say that the woman purchased 30 drug-laced papers from an undercover deputy at a cost of $250 each.

The specific type of drug on the paper was not agreed upon, but the only request was to "make sure they are strong."

It does not appear this new case is connected to Lewis' case, but investigators continue to dig deeper into the drug-smuggling operation.